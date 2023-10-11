Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated in 2016. It's just been a secret until now

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, one of Hollywood's most popular couples, have been living separate lives for years. After years of controversy and scandal, Jada revealed on Wednesday that she and the 'Bad Boys' star separated in 2016.

'I think we were both just kinda stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.' Jada, 52, and Will, 55, married in December 1997 and share kids Jaden and Willow. For years, Jada and Will kept up appearances at public events, including red carpets and awards shows.

