Jacqueline Kennedy's Letter to Lady Bird Johnson: Preserving the White House Legacy

Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy left the White House with her two children under tragic circumstances. Just days after her husband's assassination, she wrote a letter to Lady Bird Johnson, asking her to continue initiatives close to her heart. Kennedy shared her thoughts on preserving the White House and making it a welcoming place. She also provided advice on dealing with the Fine Arts Committee and recommended trustworthy individuals for Johnson to rely on.





