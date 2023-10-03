Jacque Vaughn getting first chance to mold Nets at a training camp

Nets center fueled by defensive award snubs: ‘Makes my blood boil’Between the arrival of Mikal Bridges, health of Ben Simmons and departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have gone through so much it’s easy to forget that Jacque Vaughn never got a chance to have a training camp.

“Yeah, great to just have the group together, Day 1 from the start and to be able to see our guys compete. Also pull for each other, sweat with each other and start this process which is great,” said Vaughn, who stepped in as interim for the fired Steve Nash last Nov. 1, and became the permanent coach eight days later.

In February, Vaughn tried to mesh incoming Bridges and Cam Johnson from Phoenix, and Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith from Dallas with the holdovers. Vaughn deployed switching defenses for the sake of simplicity, but is now working to not only build cohesion but install more multiplicity on the defensive end.

“First of all, the one piece of getting the group together having training camp, that’s huge,” said Vaughn. “The big part of that is the relationships. You get to build some chemistry early on. Things that you want to stress throughout the course of the year, this is the time to really do it, if you’re going to do it.“You get to talk the same terminology. You get all the questions answered. headtopics.com

As the Nets start to plan for their season to start, team owner Joe Tsai’s other squad, the Liberty, is coming to the end of theirs.New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35), forward Betnijah Laney (44) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) react after a play against the Connecticut Sun during Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA semis at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Brooklyn has shown at least some level of interest in Harry Giles III every year he’s been in the league, and finally has the big man in on a camp invite.

