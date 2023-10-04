The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Jacksonville State trailed 23-7 after the Blue Raiders scored on three straight drives in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks scored 38 unanswered points in the second half. Kamari Stephens made Jacksonville State’s seventh sack, on a fourth-and-5 play at the Gamecocks’ 14-yard line, with 4:12 remaining in the fourth. Stephens added a forced fumble on Middle Tennessee’s next possession and Curley Young picked it up and raced for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 45-23.No. 1 Georgia, No. 20 Kentucky face off for SEC East lead. No.

Nicholas Vattiato threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2). Justin Olson had nine catches for 124 yards, and Elijah Metcalf had touchdown receptions of 71 and 19 yards. Middle Tennessee receiver Kellen Stewart was carted off the field midway through the second quarter after taking a hard hit. headtopics.com

