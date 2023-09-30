Jacksonville sheriff comments on use of force on man in custody after viral Instagram post

Videos and pictures were circulating on Facebook of a man in handcuffs being beaten by police in Jacksonville. “Yesterday, JSO officers were involved in an incident near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue in which force was used taking a subject into custody. The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously.

As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy. Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Online videos show mental mindset of Jacksonville man shot multiple times by officersOnline videos obtained by Action News Jax give insight into the mindset of a Jacksonville man who waved what appeared to be hand gun at police officers, Wednesday.

Online videos show mental mindset of Jacksonville man shot multiple times by officersOnline videos obtained by Action News Jax give insight into the mindset of a Jacksonville man who waved what appeared to be hand gun at police officers, Wednesday.

Jacksonville sheriff comments on use of force on man in custody after viral Instagram postVideos and pictures were circulating on Facebook of a man in handcuffs being beaten by police in Jacksonville.

Meta's new AI assistant trained on public Facebook and Instagram postsMeta Platforms used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train parts of its new Meta AI virtual assistant, but excluded private posts shared only with family and friends in an effort to respect consumers' privacy, the company's top policy executive told Reuters in an interview.

Meta's new AI assistant trained on public Facebook and Instagram postsMeta Platforms used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train parts of its new Meta AI virtual assistant, but excluded private posts shared only with family and friends in an effort to respect consumers' privacy, the company's top policy executive told Reuters in an interview.

Meta’s new AI assistant is fueled by your public Facebook and Instagram postsThe showstopper at Connect 2023 was the unveiling of Meta's new AI assistant, set to join WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the coming days. But, the method used to train this assistant might not sit well with everyone.