Jacksonville’s viewing times for Monday’s total solar eclipse

All of the U.S. will be able to see the solar eclipse in some capacity, but totality — the main event of the total solar eclipse — will be seen in a sliver from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. Eclipse enthusiasts in Jacksonville will have to wait much longer for our closest shot at a total eclipse. A 2045 eclipse promises a direct path over Florida , offering residents a rare opportunity to witness the complete obscuration of the sun by the moon.

Many areas from Tallahassee, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville will be completely blocked from the sun but Jacksonville will be just outside the totality path. Don’t miss out on the incredible total solar eclipse experience in Jacksonville. Mark your calendar with these viewing times and get ready to witness a truly awe-inspiring event. The video below has you covered on path of totality, time of eclipse, and how to make your own glasse

Jacksonville Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Times Totality Florida

