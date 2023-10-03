Jacksonville’s Regency Square Mall is being sold, owners confirm to state Sen. Clay Yarborough

“We value your concerns and we are pleased to inform you that we’ve finalized a contract for the sale of the mall. The new buyer is aware of the necessary repairs and will liaise with the town soon to address the issues.Namdar said in the email the new buyer is aware of the needed repairs and will work with the city of Jacksonville soon to address the mall’s issues.

The email was in response to a letter Yarborough wrote to the mall’s ownership on Sept. 8. Yarborough wrote in part about the mall’s “structural deterioration in the form of holes in the ceilings, some with exposed electrical wiring that could pose fire hazards.”, who represents the Arlington area where the mall is located. He said the ownership should clean up the mall or get out.

