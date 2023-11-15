Jacksonville Proposals for Wi-Fi and Youth Programs

In some cases, her proposals would be the first installments for projects such as installing Wi-Fi in parks across Jacksonville and building a Veterans Community Center. Other items are tackling entrenched social problems that would require sustained funding over many years to make headway. In that regard, this round of spending could be a blueprint for Deegan's future budgets. Most of the items are contained in a big piece of legislation (2023-807) Deegan has filed covering $24.

2 million worth of projects, and the rest is in four other pieces of legislation.A total of $5.87 million would go toward programs geared toward youth. The biggest chunk is $3.85 million for literacy programs that would be done year-round and more intensively over the summer. The city also would give one book a month to all children up to the age of 4 who enroll in a school readiness program. The city would ramp up a summer jobs program and also seek to attract lifeguards at city pools by boosting their pay so more pools will have staffing to open during the summer seaso

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNNİ: Mark Zuckerberg personally rejected Meta’s proposals to improve teen mental health, court documents allegeMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has personally and repeatedly thwarted initiatives meant to improve the well-being of teens on Facebook and Instagram, at times directly overruling some of his most senior lieutenants, according to internal communications made public as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the company.

Source: cnni | Read more »

FLORİDA TİMES-UNİON: Man Who Caused Scare at Jacksonville Elementary School Shot and Killed by Law EnforcementA man who had previously caused a scare at a Jacksonville elementary school has been shot and killed by law enforcement. The shooting was deemed justifiable according to the State Attorney's Office's investigation report.

Source: Florida Times-Union | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden killed in car crash Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in downtown Houston. The Jaguars will face the San Francisco 49ers in their upcoming game.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council Discuss CollaborationLeaders from Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council held a joint meeting to exchange ideas and enhance collaboration. Child advocacy groups highlighted the city's investments in literacy programs and juvenile justice. Efforts to improve student mental health were also discussed.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

SPIN: Thurston Moore's Memoir Explores Sonic Youth's Influence and IndependenceSonic Youth vocalist/guitarist Thurston Moore's long-awaited memoir, titled 'Not playing by conventions', delves into the band's influence on the rock world and their trailblazing journey. The memoir focuses on Moore's connection with music and his introduction to rock'n'roll.

Source: SPIN | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: 49ers vs Jaguars: Preview and Players to WatchA preview of the upcoming game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, including key players to watch and recent performances.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »