Jacksonville police investigating an attempted murder and carjacking of an elderly victim

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a robberyJacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at East 8th Street and North Main Street.

One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s WestsideThe Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene of an officer-involved shooting.

One dead in officer-involved shooting on 103rd Street & Blanding Blvd. in JacksonvilleNo officers are injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville man says storage facility threw away his belongings, including family photo albumsCliff Brown contacted the Ask Anthony team for help. He says he's been trying for two months to contact Public Storage about the unfortunate situation.

Jacksonville’s Regency Square Mall is being sold, owners confirm to state Sen. Clay YarboroughAction News Jax has learned that the Regency Square Mall is being sold.