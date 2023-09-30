Jacksonville man said he was falsely accused, field-test kits in question after false positives

A Jacksonville man says he was falsely accused of drug possession. This comes after JSO’s announcement yesterday that the field-test kits they’ve been using produced false positive results for cocaine. “I lost my job immediately,” McDonald said. “My security licenses were completely suspended. They haven’t returned my firearms.

”Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaksHafez McDonald was arrested nearly two months ago for armed possession of cocaine. A JSO arrest report says officers started investigating McDonald when they noticed he was parked on the wrong side of the road. That’s when they found a bottle of B-12 vitamins with “a cloud of white powder coming out of it.”

“In the first hour, they said that it tested positive for fentanyl,” McDonald said. “I’m handcuffed in the back of the car and I’m begging them telling them, ‘hey, it’s just vitamins.’ I promise you I got it from Jax Pharmacy. It had the stamp on it.”

McDonald said he had firearms in his vehicle because he was working for the city as an armed guard. He was employed with First Coast Security. By hour three of his detainment, a field test indicated there was cocaine and fentanyl in the bottle.Former DeSantis ally accused of ‘sextortion’ involving Taylor Swift tickets, say investigators headtopics.com

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office discovers cocaine field-testing kits faulty, creating false positivesThe Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has said that the department discovered field-testing kits for cocaine indicated false positives.

Jacksonville man said he was falsely accused, field-test kits in question after false positivesA Jacksonville man says he was falsely accused of drug possession. This comes after JSO’s announcement yesterday that the field-test kits they’ve been using produced false positive results for cocaine.

