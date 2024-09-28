Jacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane Helene Duval County lifts local state of emergency after Hurricane Helene ; more than 20,000 JEA customers still without power

The comments came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.Biden noted that the operation to take out Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hurricane Helene Jacksonville Laundromat Free Services Community Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIVE: City of Jacksonville to give update on Hurricane Helene preparation, response effortsThe City of Jacksonville and other agencies will hold a news conference to inform the public about preparation for and response efforts to Hurricane Helene.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Flooding, downed powerlines, traffic lights out across Jacksonville area after Hurricane HeleneNortheast Florida started to feel the effects of powerful and wide Hurricane Helene on Thursday night as the Category 4 storm made its way closer to the Gulf Coast.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

LIVE: City of Jacksonville provides update on Hurricane Helene response effortsCity of Jacksonville officials and other agencies will provide an update on Hurricane Helene’s response efforts Friday at noon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane HeleneAs Floridians clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Helene, one laundromat in Jacksonville is preparing to help those affected by the storm. Japanica Hunter was doing some laundry Saturday morning, just a few days after her house was damaged during Helene’s fierce wind and rain.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville Laundromat Offering Free, Discounted Services To Help Those Affected By Hurricane HeleneA Jacksonville laundromat is stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene by offering free and discounted laundry services. This gesture comes as Duval County officials lift the local state of emergency but more than 20,000 JEA customers remain without power.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane update: Helene to bring waves, wind, rain to Chicago area; no sunshine until next weekHurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday as category 4 hurricane

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »