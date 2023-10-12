A lucky California lottery player purchased the winning ticket for the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, worth approximately $1.725 billion.22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball number was 10.

Just one jackpot ticket was sold in California, matching all six numbers, according to the California lottery. That ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park in Kern County. Powerball jackpot in November 2022, after purchasing a ticket at a store in Altadena. In July 2023, another jackpot ticket, this one worth $1.08 billion, was sold at a store inEdwin Castro identified as $2.

And it wasn't just the jackpot that Californians hit on. Two tickets matching five of the numbers were sold in the Golden State. One in Santa Clara, and another in Piror to Wednesday, the Powerball game hadn't had a jackpot winner in 35 consecutive drawings, back to July 19. headtopics.com

