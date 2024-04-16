Jackie Robinson Day: The Continued Struggle for Black Representation in MLB

Monday marks Jackie Robinson Day , and 77 years after the Dodgers star broke the Major League Baseball color barrier and blazed a trail for Black players, coaches like Earnest Horton know the work is far from over.On opening day this year, just 6% of active players in MLB were Black â the fewest in decades.
Horton is a public school teacher in Chicago and the founder of Black Baseball Media, an organization that gives players from predominantly underserved communities access to top-notch facilities and exposure to college scouts.'Seeing is believing. People are drinking the Kool-Aid,' he said.At least two members of the group, high school senior Khamaree Thomas and junior Demir Heidelberg, will be playing college ball.
