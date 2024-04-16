Jackie Robinson Day: Honoring a Baseball Legend

Every year on April 15, Major League Baseball unites around a single player. Jackie Robinson became one of the most important players in the history of baseball – or any sport – on April 15, 1947, when he made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the color barrier .It was a seismic moment, changing baseball forever.

10 years later, Griffey wanted to repeat the gesture, but as the number was then officially retired, he had to ask permission, first from Commissioner Bud Selig, then from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow. Permission was granted, not just to Griffey, but to any player who wanted to join in. It was such an affecting demonstration that just a few years later, Selig made it an official part of Jackie Robinson Day.

Jackie Robinson Baseball MLB Color Barrier Celebration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KTVU / 🏆 465. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

On this day in 1947On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in Major League Baseball.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Dodgers Dugout: Every day should be Jackie Robinson DayJackie Robinson should be remembered every day, not just April 15

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Jackie Robinson remembered around MLB on 77th anniversary of him breaking baseball's color barrierMajor League Baseball marked the 77th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport's color barrier on Monday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Jackie Robinson becomes 1st African-American to play in U.S. major league baseballToday in Sports, April 15 - Jackie Robinson becomes 1st African-American to play in U.S. major league baseball

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Damaged Jackie Robinson statue finds new home at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum'It's being rebuilt as we speak, the same statue will put it right back just like Jackie would've wanted us to,' founder of League 42 said.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson's 101-year-old widow, joins Mets for ceremony at Citi FieldThe New York Mets celebrated Jackie Robinson Day by presenting his widow, 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, with flowers before their game against the Pittsburgh…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »