Jackie, Big Bear's Famous Bald Eagle, Has Given Up On Her Failed Nest But Her Partner Isn't Ready To Move On

Jackie , the famous bald eagle of Big Bear , has given up on her failed nest after her eggs became unviable. While Jackie and her partner, Shadow , took turns leaving the nest during the day, Jackie was responsible for keeping the eggs warm at night.

However, it has been four nights since Jackie last kept night duty, indicating that the eggs will not hatch for the second year in a row. Jackie is now focusing on Shadow, who is still committed to incubating the nonviable eggs.

