Jack Sawyer Dominates in Ohio State's Final Home Game

Ohio State fans have been waiting for nearly three years to see Jack Sawyer truly dominate a game. In Ohio State’s final home game of the 2023 regular season against Minnesota, that’s exactly what Sawyer did. Sawyer, a highly touted recruit in the 2021 class, had the best performance of his Ohio State career against the Golden Gophers, recording a team-high six tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, highlighted by a strip sack that led to a JT Tuimoloau fumble recovery early in the third quarter.

Sawyer had already been a quiet standout for Ohio State’s defense this season, especially in recent weeks. Going into the Minnesota game, Sawyer was already graded as the second-best edge defender in the Big Ten this season behind Maryland’s Donnell Brown. While Sawyer entered Saturday’s home finale with only 1.5 sacks for the season, he had generated 22 quarterback pressures while consistently setting the edge in the run game





11W » / 🏆 38. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. WisconsinHow did Ohio State's defense grade in the Buckeyes' 24-10 win over Wisconsin?

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 238. / 28,125 Read more »

How Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. RutgersHow did Ohio State's defense grade in the Buckeyes' 35-16 win over Rutgers?

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 238. / 28,125 Read more »

Jack Sawyer “Embodies Everything” Ohio State's Program is About With “Hard-Hat” MentalityDoing much of the unheralded dirty work on defense this season, Ryan Day says Jack Sawyer “embodies everything” that Ohio State's program is about.

Source: 11W - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

How stats don’t tell the full story for one Ohio State defensive endWhat the stats say, and don't say, about Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 238. / 28,125 Read more »

Penn State rapid reaction: Ohio State 20, Nittany Lions 12 (Ohio Stadium)Joe Hermitt has been the Photo Department Lead for PennLive since November 2013. He has been a staff photographer at The Patriot-News since 1997 and the beat photographer covering Penn State football since the 2000 season. He has been a working photojournalist since 1990. Joe can be reached at jhermittpennlive.com or 717-255-8494.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »

Penn State-Ohio State 2023 free live stream: What channel is Penn State football on?The Buckeyes have won 13 of 15 meetings against Penn State at the Horseshoe in Big Ten play.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »