Jack Hanna's Family Shares Heartbreaking Update on His Battle with Alzheimer's

Jack Hanna 's family shared a heartbreaking update amid the famed zookeeper and TV host's battle with Alzheimer's disease. The 77-year-old former director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's family released a statement in which they said Hanna's condition has worsened as the degenerative brain disease progressed.

'We wish we had good news to share, but Jack continues to decline and has all the symptoms one would anticipate with advanced Alzheimer’s,' Hanna's family said in their statement to People magazine. JACK HANNA, FORMER COLUMBUS ZOO DIRECTOR EMERITUS AND TV HOST, DIAGNOSED WITH DEMENTIA, FAMILY SAYS 'Each day, we do our best to find joy – even when things are challenging,' they continued. 'We hope that sharing Jack’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s brings awareness to the disease that affects almost 7 million Americans and their families.' Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common type of dementia, is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking and behavio

