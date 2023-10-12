Ja'Marr Chase Might Have Extra Motivation vs. Seahawks Thanks to DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf might not have been trying to start anything with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase when he spoke to the media on Thursday. In fact, Metcalf was quite complimentary of Chase when reporters asked him what he appreciates about him.

'He ain't doing nothing but praising his teammate, though,' Chase said. 'That's what he supposed to do. At the end of the day, it's about game-time reps and a game-time decision. He's going to get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who wins the matchup.'Another reporter asked Chase what he thought of Witherspoon and fellow Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen.

