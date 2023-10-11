J.M. Smucker taps corporate bond market to fund cash portion of Hostess Brands deal

J.M. Smucker Co. is tapping the investment-grade corporate bond market on Wednesday with a deal to finance its acquisition of Twinkies and HoHos maker Hostess Brands Inc.

The parent to food brands including Folgers, Smuckers and Meow Mix SJM, -1.30% announced the $5.6 billion cash-and-stock deal in September. The company is planning a four-tranche deal, according to a regulatory filing, comprised of five-year, 10-year, 20-year and 30-year fixed rate notes, according to market sources. Smucker is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by S&P Global Ratings.

Proceeds of the deal will be used to fund the cash consideration of the deal, to repay debt of Hostess Brands TWNK, -0.24% and its units and to pay fees relating to the deal. The company will pay Hostess shareholders $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 J.M. Smucker shares for each Hostess share they own. That valued Hostess shares at $34.25 each, or a 21.8% premium over the prior session’s closing price when the deal was announced. headtopics.com

As the following charts from data solutions company BondCliQ Media Services show, Smucker’s bonds have been popular in the last 10 days with better net buying across all maturities.Spreads on the company’s existing bonds are holding steady to a few basis points wider on Wednesday. The company’s 4.

The stock, meanwhile, was down 1.3% Wednesday, and has fallen 28% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.6%.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

The Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals Include $100+ Savings on Dyson, Bissell & Other Top BrandsLong ago, Black Friday and Cyber Monday used to be THE time of the year to score all the best discounts before the holiday season. But thanks to Walmart, Target, and of course, Amazon, you can get a head start on all of your holiday shopping needs and more — in the middle of October! In fact, both the Walmart Holiday Deals Kickoff event and Target Circle Week are happening right now. Starting October 10, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days AKA October Prime Day will be running for 48 hours. It's a g

Social Media Changed How Brands Talk to Us, but Are the Jokes Wearing Thin?For a decade, marketers have found success on social media by roasting customers, and even flirting with them. But with Gen Z, and platforms like TikTok on the rise, the jokes may be wearing thin.

Nike reigns supreme among teen shoppers — here are the other brands they love the mostTeens spent 1% less than last year, but Nike, American Eagle and Lululemon are among their favorite brands, according to a Piper Sandler survey.

Savvy Brides Create New Challenges for Designers and BrandsThis year, 2.2 million weddings are expected to be held — a slight decline compared to the 2.4 million weddings that were held last year.

Consumers Are Less Interested in Brands Taking Stances on Sociopolitical Issues, Survey FindsPeople expect companies to take action on pay equity, healthcare and climate change, according to an annual Gallup survey on business in society, but have decreased interest in sociopolitical stands

Prime Big Deal Days clothing sales: Shop top brands for 2023 holiday giftsSave big on fall fashion essentials.