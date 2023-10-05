J.M. Smucker on track for longest losing streak since April of 2018

J.M. Smucker Co.’s stock SJM was down 1.9% Thursday, extending its losing streak to seven straight days, during which it has lost 7.5% of its value, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has fallen for nine of the past 10 days and is track for its longest losing streak since April 24 of 2018, when it fell for seven days.

J.M. Smucker Co.’s stock SJM was down 1.9% Thursday, extending its losing streak to seven straight days, during which it has lost 7.5% of its value, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has fallen for nine of the past 10 days and is track for its longest losing streak since April 24 of 2018, when it fell for seven days. In September, the company said it had agreed to acquire Twinkies parent Hostess Brands in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.6 billion. Smucker is parent of a host of consumer brands, including Folgers, Jif and Milk-Bone. The stock has fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX ...

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Menendez's wife struck and killed a man while driving in 2018: ReportsNadine Arslanian Menendez, whose Mercedes was severely damaged, was not taken into custody or tested for drugs and alcohol, according to The Record.

Sen. Menendez’s wife Nadine Arslanian struck, killed pedestrian in 2018 crashNadine Arslanian was not charged in the fatal crash in New Jersey while she was dating Sen. Robert Menenedez

Alabama mother gets probation in 2018 death of special needs son who died malnourished and dehydratedZedria Patrece Rankin, 38, was set to go to trial this week on charges of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. LeBrawn Rankin, an 8-year-old with cerebral palsy, died in 2018. Authorities said LeBrawn weighed only 23 pounds at the time of his death.

Report: Sen. Bob Menendez's wife hit and killed pedestrian in 2018 car crashAccording to new reports, Nadine Arslanian (now Menendez) was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in December 2018.

Nadine Menendez, wife of embattled NJ senator, killed man in 2018 crashThe FBI says the senator and his wife got the car from Jose Uribe, in exchange, the senator allegedly offered to help interfere in a criminal case Uribe was\u2026

Democrat Sen Menendez’s wife hit, killed pedestrian while driving in 2018: reportsNadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, was involved in a fatal traffic accident with a pedestrian in 2018 and deemed not at fault.