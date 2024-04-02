J.K. Rowling not in violation of law for criticizing transgender women in tweets

J.K. Rowling did not violate the law by tweeting criticism of Scotland's new hate incitement law and referring to transgender women as men, police said on Tuesday. The 'Harry Potter' author opposes the law, which came into effect on Monday and makes it illegal to incite hatred based on characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity, including being transgender.

Rowling is among the critics who say the legislation could be used to silence so-called 'gender critical' feminists, who argue that the rights of transgender women should not come at the expense of those who are biologically female. In a series of posts on X, Rowling referred to several prominent transgender women as men. Misgendering could be a crime under the new law, in certain circumstances

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK prime minister backs JK Rowling against Scotland policeAuthor J.K. Rowling has gained another defender amid her criticism of transgender women on the same day a new law in Scotland went into effect.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Police say JK Rowling committed no crime with tweets slamming Scotland's new hate speech lawPolice say J.K. Rowling didn't break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland’s new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men. The “Harry Potter” author is critical of the law, which makes it illegal to stir up hatred on the basis of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Arrest me: Author J.K. Rowling dares police amid Scotland's new hate crime lawJ.K. Rowling, the acclaimed author of the Harry Potter series, is standing up against hate crime legislation in the U.K.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

UK prime minister defends JK Rowling after Scotland criminalizes 'stirring up hatred'Rowling is a strong critic of transgender ideology, drawing fury from left-wing activists.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

U.K. broadcaster reports J.K. Rowling to police for alleged transphobia, author calls it 'obsessive targeting'U.K. broadcaster India Willoughby says she reported J.K. Rowling to the police for alleged transphobia. Now, Rowling has threatened a harassment claim.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

J.K. Rowling Reported To Police For Allegedly Misgendering BroadcasterJ.K. Rowling has been reported to the police by British broadcaster India Willoughby ... who claims JKR has repeatedly misgendered her online as part of an ongoing online beef.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »