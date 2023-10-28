J. Jonah Jameson is Finally Right: Spider-Man IS a Menace

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Spider-Man recently had a brief spell as a villain – acting exactly as J. Jonah Jameson has erroneously portrayed the Wall-Crawler in the press for so many years. Countless Daily Bugle headlines and articles have committed libel against Spider-Man, but for once, Jameson would be completely justified calling for the hero to face consequeces or his actions.

Amazing Spider-Man #35 – by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Caramagna – features Peter Parker under the influence of Norman Osborn's sins, causing him to go on a rampage across new York City.

Spider-Man's actions before being returned to his normal self were the behavior of a menance, exactly what Jonah Jameson has been calling him for years. In This Case, Spider-Man Truly Was A Menace In Spider-Man's defense, his actions throughout Amazing Spider-Man #35 were the result of possession, after Kraven the Hunter and Queen Goblin administered the sins of the Green Goblin into his bloodstream. As a result, he adopted the personality of the Green Goblin, which in turn compelled him to right the wrongs Spider-Man felt his enemies inflicted on him. headtopics.com

Eventually, with help from Norman Osborn, Spider-Man was brought back to normal, purged of the Goblin's sins. However, possessed or not, he did horrible things, which he' isnot being punished over or challenged by the public about. And lucky for him, as Norman notes, people would probably mistake the Goblinized Spidey with Venom, since he wore his black suit.

