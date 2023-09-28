J.J. Watt on not winning 2014 NFL MVP: 'A QB should always win MVP'

A non-quarterback hasn't won an MVP award since 2012. Adrian Peterson won it that season. Watt in 2014 isn't the only non-quarterback who had a good case. Cooper Kupp was good enough to win it in 2021. A receiver has never won MVP. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley got eight votes in 2017, but Tom Brady got 40.

Justin Jefferson and Hill were in the discussion for a while last season but neither had a chance. A quarterback is going to win it every year unless there's a serious outlier. Even when there is a historic outlier like Watt in 2014, a quarterback is going to win if it's close. That's just the way it is.

Salaries reflect that the NFL world is quarterback driven. In terms of average value per year, the top 15 contracts in the NFL all belong to quarterbacks. Nick Bosa was the NFL's defensive player of the year, signed the biggest contract for a non-QB in NFL history, and is still behind guys like Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Dota 2 TI 2023 Prize Pool Shows Slowest Growth Since 2014The prize pool for Dota 2's TI 2023 has shown the slowest growth in almost a decade, and it could cost the eSport its pro teams.

Officials announce identification of body found in 2014, arrest & charges in Perry County homicideAuthorities revealed the identification of the John Doe victim, the arrest of a suspect, and murder charges stemming from that body discovery.

2014 Perry County remains revealed to be murder victim from VA, suspect arrestedA major announcement made Wednesday, discussing the arrest of a murder suspect and detailing the identity of a John Doe, in a case that had been cold for 9 year

Youth basketball coach accused of sexual assaultInvestigators said the assaults happened from 2014 to this year.

NFL Teaser Picks - NFL Week 4Our best NFL teaser opportunities for Week 4 action. Week 4 teasers featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

That won't help the cases of Tyreek Hill or any other player who dominates the season but watches a quarterback win MVP.It has become virtually impossible for a non-quarterback to win MVP. Since Emmitt Smith won in 1993, the only non-quarterbacks to win were running backs who either rushed for 2,000 yards or set a single-season touchdown record. Quarterbacks account for 25 of the last 31 MVPs, counting co-MVPs. Only two defensive players have ever won MVP: Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

Watt in 2014 isn't the only non-quarterback who had a good case. Cooper Kupp was good enough to win it in 2021. A receiver has never won MVP. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley got eight votes in 2017, but Tom Brady got 40. Justin Jefferson and Hill were in the discussion for a while last season but neither had a chance. A quarterback is going to win it every year unless there's a serious outlier. Even when there is a historic outlier like Watt in 2014, a quarterback is going to win if it's close. That's just the way it is.

Salaries reflect that the NFL world is quarterback driven. In terms of average value per year, the top 15 contracts in the NFL all belong to quarterbacks. Nick Bosa was the NFL's defensive player of the year, signed the biggest contract for a non-QB in NFL history, and is still behind guys like Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins.

Watt isn't wrong. The quarterback controls more of the game than any other player. It still would be fun if other players could be considered for MVP. But if Watt didn't win in 2014 — and he doesn't think he deserved to win — it's probably not happening again for a long time.