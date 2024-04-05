J. Cole to Perform at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

J. Cole performs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas . The festival, held from April 6-7, will feature performances from Cole, Nicki Minaj , SZA , and more. SZA and 50 Cent will headline on Saturday, while Minaj and Cole will headline on Sunday.

