Izzy Zapata Deletes Major Love Is Blind Season 5 Spoiler & Fans Are Really Confused

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Love Is Blind star Izzy Zapata is getting to know his fiancé Stacy Snyder on the show, but in current time, he has confused fans entirely with some revealing Instagram Stories he's since deleted from the social media platform.

In a recent series of confusing Instagram Stories, Izzy appeared to confirm that he and Stacy are still together after Love Is Blind season 5. Though Izzy was recently spotted with a mystery woman who was clearly not Stacy, he answered a few questions on his Instagram Story that stirred up confusion with Love Is Blind fans.

While Izzy is likely not supposed to share that type of information publicly, he was open about his relationship status when asked directly. Fans in the Reddit threads questioned whether Izzy's responses were truthful, especially considering the legality surrounding the contestants spoiling the outcome, but his answers are confusing due to his recent behavior. headtopics.com

Izzy & Stacy's Love Is Blind Season 5 Relationship Explained Izzy and Stacy's relationship has been interesting to watch unfold on Love Is Blind season 5. The pair connected quickly in the pods, with Izzy enjoying Stacy's fun-loving spirit. After getting engaged in the pods, they met face-to-face and were excited to explore their relationship further.

With Izzy's cryptic Instagram Stories now pushing the narrative that he and Stacy could still be together, many Love Is Blind fans have found themselves confused at the outcome. While Izzy and Stacy had a solid foundation for a relationship, they didn't seem to be heading on the right path in order to make a relationship work, especially when it comes to marriage. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

What Izzy Regrets Doing During 'Love Is Blind' Season 5Izzy has come under fire for the way he treated another woman he met in the pods on Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

'Love Is Blind' Stars Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder Hint at Relationship Status Ahead of Finale on InstagramThe couple is currently engaged on season 5 of 'Love Is Blind.'

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Reunion: Netflix Announces Release DateAriana Brockington is a trending news reporter at TODAY digital. She is based in Los Angeles.

Love Is Blind season 5 reunion trailer jokes about last season's live fiascolove is blind season 5 reunion trailer jokes about last season's live fiasco

Netflix to Avoid Another Live-Event Fiasco With Pre-Taped Love Is Blind ReunionLove Is Blind: The Reunion will air on Netflix on October 15th.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Non-Live Reunion Premiere Date Set At NetflixLove is Blind Season 5 is wrapping up and Netflix has planned a reunion special but will opt out of pre-recording it rather than streaming it live. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will reunite the cast for…