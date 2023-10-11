Izzy Zapata Deletes Major Love Is Blind Season 5 Spoiler & Fans Are Really Confused

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Love Is Blind star Izzy Zapata is getting to know his fiancé Stacy Snyder on the show, but in current time, he has confused fans entirely with some revealing Instagram Stories he's since deleted from the social media platform.
In a recent series of confusing Instagram Stories, Izzy appeared to confirm that he and Stacy are still together after Love Is Blind season 5. Though Izzy was recently spotted with a mystery woman who was clearly not Stacy, he answered a few questions on his Instagram Story that stirred up confusion with Love Is Blind fans.
While Izzy is likely not supposed to share that type of information publicly, he was open about his relationship status when asked directly. Fans in the Reddit threads questioned whether Izzy's responses were truthful, especially considering the legality surrounding the contestants spoiling the outcome, but his answers are confusing due to his recent behavior.
Izzy & Stacy's Love Is Blind Season 5 Relationship Explained Izzy and Stacy's relationship has been interesting to watch unfold on Love Is Blind season 5. The pair connected quickly in the pods, with Izzy enjoying Stacy's fun-loving spirit. After getting engaged in the pods, they met face-to-face and were excited to explore their relationship further.
With Izzy's cryptic Instagram Stories now pushing the narrative that he and Stacy could still be together, many Love Is Blind fans have found themselves confused at the outcome. While Izzy and Stacy had a solid foundation for a relationship, they didn't seem to be heading on the right path in order to make a relationship work, especially when it comes to marriage.