IVUS Guidance Shows Benefit in Complex Lesions, Study Finds

"Our study included all different kinds of complex lesions ," Shao-Liang Chen, MD, of the Nanjing Medical University and Nanjing First Hospital, Nanjing, China, told attendees at theon April 8. The primary endpoint was the one-year composite of target vessel failure , including cardiac death, target vessel"We found that the TVF endpoint was 7.3% in the angiography-guided group compared to only 4.
The primary endpoint was TVF, a composite of cardiac death, TVMI, or clinically driven TVR, at 1 year after randomization. A primary endpoint event occurred in 70 patients in the IVUS group and 128 in the angiography group , largely driven by reductions in TVMI or TVR. "It is reassuring to see that there was no difference in effect sizes when stratified by types of ACS," said Gupta, who was not involved in the study. However, given that the study protocol was amended to allow for enrollment up to 30 days prior to ACS presentation,"it would be informative to know what proportion of patients were not included at the time of the index ACS," she said.
IVUS Guidance Complex Lesions Target Vessel Failure Angiography Guidance Myocardial Infarction Stent Thrombosis
