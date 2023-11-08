Ivanka Trump to Testify in Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is set to testify in a civil fraud trial. The trial is investigating allegations that Donald Trump's asset values were fraudulently inflated on financial statements. Ivanka Trump, who is no longer a defendant in the lawsuit, will defend her father's riches and criticize the case. The New York Attorney General is seeking over $300 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

