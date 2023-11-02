Ivan Prosvetov stars in first Avalanche start, helps halt brief losing streak

Georgiev started the first eight games of the season, but coach Jared Bednar said it might be time to give him a breather Tuesday, and then tabbed Prosvetov as the starter the following day. This wasn’t a particularly sharp performance from the rest of the Avs, particularly for stretches in the first two periods, but Prosvetov looked locked in for a guy who had a little more than eight minutes of action this season.

Ross Colton gave Colorado the lead with his second goal of the season — and first that wasn’t an own goal by the other team — midway through the first period. Mikko Rantanen doubled the lead with a power-play goal.

That goal was set up by Cale Makar. The next one was scored by Bo Byram, on a nice feed from Nathan MacKinnon. Both Makar and Byram were questionable for this game after missing practice Tuesday with injuries.

The Avs claimed Prosvetov on waivers Oct. 9 from Arizona, just three days before opening night. He had 13 games of NHL experience spread out across the past three seasons. The results weren’t great, with a sub-.900 save percentage and a goals-against average north of 4.00, but the Coyotes have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league over the past several seasons.

Prosvetov has shown flashes of great play in his brief NHL career. He won his first three starts with the Coyotes last season, stopping 100 of 105 shots, before a couple of rough outings. He also stopped 44 of 47 shots at Ball Arena in a shootout loss to the Avalanche two seasons ago.

United States Headlines Read more: DENVERPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

COVERS: St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche Line MovementSt. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Blues vs Avalanche Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: Colorado Tightens Up on the Back EndNHL odds, picks, and predictions for the St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche on November 1. NHL betting best bet and free pick analysis.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Blues vs Avalanche Betting Matchup & Odds Nov 01, 2023St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Blues vs Avalanche NHL Box Score - Nov 01, 2023St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

DENVERPOST: Celebrity chef opening first Colorado restaurant in VailOkuwa’s cuisine focuses on Edomae-style sushi, which traces its roots back 200 years to Tokyo.

Source: denverpost | Read more ⮕