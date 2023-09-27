Ithaca Energy shares rise after U.K. grants approval to Rosebank development

Ithaca Energy shares climbed 5% as the U.K. government approved the Rosebank offshore development off Scotland in a controversial decision. Equinor the...

Ithaca Energy shares ITH, +6.86% climbed 5% as the U.K. government approved the Rosebank offshore development off Scotland in a controversial decision. Equinor EQNR, +0.30%, the majority owner, and Ithaca plan to invest $3.8 billion in the development. Recoverable resources are estimated at around 300 million barrels of oil from phase 1 and 2. TechnipFMC FTI, -1.61%, Odjfell Drilling and Altera were awarded contracts, the companies said.

