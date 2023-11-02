Italy’s Rumbling Supervolcano Has Half a Million Residents on Edge

https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/italys-rumbling-supervolcano-has-half-a-million-residents-on-edge-6a1472afPOZZUOLI, Italy—Diners at restaurants around this tiny port streamed outside while moored boats and an eight-story crane began to sway. Some cats milled about, unfazed by the umpteenth tremor to hit this picturesque seaside town.
“You feel that? It’s nonstop earthquakes here,” said Luca Averna, a part-time fisherman, as he paused from working on his small boat during the 3.6-magnitude tremor. “We’re used to it, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t afraid.”
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
WASHINGTONPOST: History conference explores the ill-fated ‘Black Chevy Chase’In 1906, Black developers advertised Belmont. The neighborhood was never built.
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕
SCIENCEDAILY: Near-Earth Object Impacts News -- ScienceDailyNear-Earth Objects. Near Earth Asteroids. Meteorites have impacted planet Earth many times. Scientists review the geological records and make predictions of risks of near Earth object impacts.
Source: ScienceDaily | Read more ⮕
FUTURISM: There Are Massive Chunks of Another Planet Inside Earth, Scientists SayScience and Technology News and Videos
Source: futurism | Read more ⮕
ABC15: Extremely rare 'devil comet' expected to pass by Earth next summerRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.
Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕
SCIENCEDAILY: The remains of an ancient planet lie deep within EarthThe remnants of an ancient planet that collided with Earth to form the Moon lie deep within the earth, according to a new model.
Source: ScienceDaily | Read more ⮕
CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Cozy Earth early Black Friday sale: Up to 35% off comforters, loungewear, sheets, moreCozy Earth is starting its Black Friday savings early. Get up to 35% off sitewide now through Dec. 4.
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕