Italy PM Giorgia Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in call with Russian pranksters

A 13-minute audio of the call, which dates back to September, was released online on Wednesday by Russians Vovan and Lexus, who have duped other Western politicians and celebrities in an effort to elicit frank, unguarded remarks.

It said the call took place on Sept. 18 in the run-up to meetings with African leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of support for Italy in dealing with migration in a phone call with Russian pranksters.“The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law,” she added.

“They do all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone. It’s a very stupid way of thinking.” Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions.

