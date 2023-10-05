Italy and Britain pledge joint action against 'illegal migration'

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet for bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The article is another show of unity between two governments whose tough approach on immigration has come under fire from charities and human rights advocates. "Our perspectives and our goals are the same. In fact, we are two of the closest friends in Europe today," they wrote in the Corriere della Sera and The Times newspapers, also noting their shared views on Ukraine and defence cooperation.

"We are working together to stop the boats and we are calling on others to act with the same sense of urgency," Meloni and Sunak said, a day after co-hosting a meeting on immigration with other European leaders. headtopics.com

French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took part in the talks, held on the sidelines of a wider summit in Granada, Spain.

At this meeting, "leaders committed to take action to support one another to tackle the challenges of illegal migration," Meloni and Sunak said, adding: "We're proud that Italy and the UK are leading on this together. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

D.C.-area forecast: Warm through Friday, chance of showers late Friday into SaturdayMuch cooler by Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

UEFA accepts Türkiye, Italy joint bid to host Euro 2032, decision next weekBoth 2028 and 2032 hosting decisions must be formally approved by the UEFA executive committee meeting next week in Nyon, Switzerland.

Unbeaten France has lots of reasons to be worried about Italy in crunch Rugby World Cup matchTitle contender France has plenty of reasons to be concerned about Italy in their crunch Rugby World Cup match on Friday in Lyon. Both are chasing a quarterfinal spot. France is unbeaten and is looking to top Pool A. Italy has lots of added motivation. Italy is riled up after it was humiliated by New Zealand 96-17 last week in Lyon. The Italians are usually thrashed by the All Blacks but they have no fear factor about their neighbor France. Their derbies are often feisty. This could be the last match in charge for Italy coach Kieran Crowley, who has done much to transform the team's fortunes. French fans will be confident of another try-fest with right winger Damian Penaud on a career-best six-game try-scoring streak.

Italy service sector contracts fractionally for second monthItaly service sector contracts fractionally for second month - PMI

Bus carrying foreign tourists crashes in Italy, killing at least 21 peopleThe crash happened Tuesday when the bus fell from an elevated street in the Mestre borough on the mainland opposite the old city of Venice.

Italy authorities probe Venice bus crash that killed 21 peopleItalian authorities on Wednesday were investigating what caused a horrific bus crash near Venice a day earlier, in which 21 people died including several children, and 15 were injured.