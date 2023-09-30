Italians shamed me for my cute outfit on my trip to Venice — I thought I was being modest

New York City native Nancy Jiang visiting St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice where she was humiliated for her choice of clothing. The fashionable traveler was shocked when a security guard at shamed her for her outfit — leaving her humiliated while standing in line for the popular religious attraction, and blaming “misogyny” for the mix-up.

, Jiang recalled her embarrassing experience.

Jiang revealed that she was traveling with a friend, who had missed their earlier flight. Therefore, she had one day to see some of the exhibitions by herself before her pal caught up to her. Jiang noted that she packed light for the vacation, bringing only a linen dress, two pairs of jeans and a few blouses.

The weather outside was a scorching 90 degrees and Jiang decided to wear her sundress to brave the heat. But it was when she arrived at the bustling St. Mark’s Square where the ancient cathedral stood, she saw that the many tourists seemed very covered-up. headtopics.com

Jiang penned an essay for the Sun here she recalled her embarrassing experience.Confused, she stood, wondering why people were wearing long clothes in such heat.

Read more:

nypost »

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

Traded Mets veteran feels ‘lighter’ with new team: ‘It’s heavy in New York’The former Mets outfielder has been thriving with his new team.

New York City’s Catastrophic Flooding Feels Like the New NormalLiving at the bottom of Park Slope feels increasingly risky.

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.