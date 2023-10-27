Italian Mom Wins Court Case to Evict Her 2 Adult Sons in Their 40s: 'Parasites'

A mother in Pavia, Italy, said that her grown sons have not contributed money or helped to maintain the household, according to the complaintDavid Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.A 75-year-old mother in Italy prevailed in having her two adult sons, both in their 40s and employed, evicted from her home, according to multiple reports.

Doctor Raises Teen Whose Parents Died After Seeing Former Patient’s Facebook Post: 'Meant to Be' (Exclusive) In a ruling Tuesday, an Italian judge said that the two men have until Dec. 18 to leave the apartment, according to CNN,

“There is no provision in the legislation which attributes to the adult child the unconditional right to remain in the home exclusively owned by the parents, against their will and by virtue of the family bond alone,” wrote Judge Simona Caterbi.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. headtopics.com

are due to such factors as economic climate and the current job market. An Italian politician in 2007 has gone far as to call these types of adults “bamboccioni,” or big babies, who live with their folks. , about 45% of people between 18 and 29 in the U.S. reside at home with their families, the largest number since the 1940s.

Read more:

people »

'Big babies': Italian mom wins court battle to evict her 'parasite' grown sons from homeAn Italian judge called the freeloading sons “bamboccioni” or “big babies” in her ruling. Read more ⮕

Italian Retiree Wins Case to Evict Her ‘Big Baby’ SonsA 75-year-old retiree in the Italian city of Pavia has won her court case to evict her two 40-something sons from her house. The woman says these “parasites” have been living in the family apartment without doing housework or helping financially. Read more ⮕

Lindsay Clancy, Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children, Researched ‘Ways to Kill’: Court DocsLindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children before attempting suicide, allegedly researched “ways to kill,” prior to their deaths, authorities said in newly unsealed court documents. Read more ⮕

‘Parasites’: Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40sA mother’s love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from h… Read more ⮕

‘Parasites’: Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40sA mother’s love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday. Read more ⮕

This conservative appeals court’s rulings are testing the Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court this term will review eight 5th Circuit decisions. It has sided with the Biden administration over the lower court twice in the past week. Read more ⮕