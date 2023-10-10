It shouldn’t be so hard for older adults to receive the RSV vaccine

that can protect older people against the respiratory syncytial virus. Yet administrative barriers are making it difficult for millions of vulnerable seniors to access them.This is unacceptable. Those who wish to be vaccinated against RSV should be able to do so, free of charge. Policymakers should fix these access issues before RSV season hits this fall and winter.

There is a common misconception that RSV primarily affects children. While it’s true that RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalization among infants and young children, older adults, especially those who have underlying medical conditions, are also at risk. Every year,just published new data illustrating how severe RSV can be for seniors.

Thankfully, federal health officials have approved two highly effective vaccines. One is 85 percent effective against RSV-associated lung disease that’s severe enough to require medical attention; the other is 88 percent.found that the flu vaccine reduced hospitalization among older adults by an average of 40 percent. headtopics.com

But the roughly 16 million seniors who do not have Part D will have to pay out-of-pocket. The RSV vaccine carries a price tag betweenSecond, while doctors’ offices are routinely reimbursed for services under Part B, most are not equipped to bill claims to Part D.

Patients without Medicare between ages 60 and 64 also face barriers. Those without insurance will have to bear the cost themselves or try to find discounted shots from health departments and subsidized clinics. Those with insurance might have to do the same. Private insurers are supposed to cover vaccines recommended by the CDC, but in this case, the CDC’s guidance was nuanced. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Armstrong Williams Town HallAs the U.S. sees an uptick in cases of COVID-19, doctors are warning of a possible tripledemic with coronavirus, the flu and RSV.

Nonprofit pushes for equitable vaccine distribution amid potential tripledemic uptickAs the U.S. sees an uptick in cases of COVID-19, doctors are warning of a possible tripledemic with coronavirus, the flu and RSV.

27 Products That'll Make You Feel Like A Real AdultHere's your 'welcome to adulthood' starter pack.

2 children die in Michigan house fire, another adult and child escape burning homeA massive fire engulfed a house in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the middle of the night. While an adult and child were able to escape, another two children died in the blaze.

The best Carolyn Hax columns about becoming an adultWe’ve rounded up the best Carolyn Hax columns about becoming an adult.

Western Michigan house fire kills 2 children while adult, 1 child escape from burning homeAuthorities say a house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure. Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials say an adult and a child made it out of the home, but when crews arrived they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor. Crews later found the bodies of two children inside the home in the city about 140 miles w