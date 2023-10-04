It's what David Stearns didn't say that's so important for the Mets' next phase

David Stearns spoke on the dais for half an hour before he answered questions in breakout groups. He chatted with TV reporters for a while before stopping in with print/digital media, with whom he talked for about another 18 minutes.What he did not suggest, in any way, was that he was arriving as a savior.

He ran the Brewers from 2015-22 and, while unquestionably successful, the team never won a title and only advanced as far as the NLCS (and only advanced that far once). With Milwaukee, he was hailed particularly for his ability to find and maximize pitching talent, a skill typically shrouded in seeing and analyzing what others can’t see or can’t analyze.

“And it’s been my experience and certainly my observation that when we do those things well and when we focus on those types of things, that generally leads to success and results.”Billy Eppler is among the Mets employees who will be spending David Stearns’ first week on the job getting to know their new boss. headtopics.com

, but Stearns has suggested it will be an exhaustive process and might be a while before he settles on a manager. It certainly sounds as if an Alonso decision is not on the front-burner.

