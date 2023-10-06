It's 'sweater boob' season: NYC women are getting subtle surgery 'to be more elegant'

It's"sweater boob" season for women in NYC. After decades of demands for bulging bustlines,"over the past year," surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein told The Post,"we've noticed a trend of women asking for smaller, more elegant implants because they want to look good in their everyday clothes.

Having look-at-me breasts never appealed to this naturally petite New Yorker — so she bundled up for “sweater boob” season. However, in June, the 30-something blond — who chose to withhold her last name for privacy purposes — realized that she wasn’t altogether content with her dainty 32A chest, either. To her, the small mounds failed to adequately reflect her fetching femininity. They didn’t quite fill out a form-fitting sweater.

Eve Dadon, 32, of Long Island, on how her newly “small breasts stand up, look natural and make me feel good about what I’m wearing.” After decades of clients clamoring for artificially bulging bust lines popularized by “Baywatch” babes and porn stars, surgeons report that women are now opting for more a more subtle look. headtopics.com

“But over the past year,” he continued, “we’ve noticed a trend of women asking for smaller, more elegant implants because they want to look good in their everyday clothes.” “Here in the Northeast, we’re dealing with cold weather most of the time,” the physician said. “My office is seeing more inspiration pictures of women in tight sweaters because our patients want subtle breast enhancements that complement their fall and winter wardrobe.”A model shows off the natural sweater physique regular New Yorkers are seeking under the knife. Dr.

