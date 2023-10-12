It's personal: Bryce Harper's two homers lift Phillies to 2-1 series lead over Braves

As Bryce Harper rounded second base after obliterating a go-ahead, three-run moonshot, he gave Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia a sliver of time. Two days before, in the locker room after Atlanta's Game 2 comeback ended with a Harper baserunning blunder, Arcia was overheard mocking the Phillies slugger.

Trea Turner smashed his first October big fly as a Phillie, Nick Castellanos added a pair and Brandon Marsh accounted for Philadelphia's sixth of the night in the rout. Aaron Nola, in perhaps one of his final starts with Philly, delivered 5 2/3 strong innings on the mound, allowing just two runs and striking out nine.

One fan behind the visiting dugout displayed a sign with the Braves shortstop’s postseason stat line through two games (seven at-bats, .143 average, 0 home runs, 0 RBIs) accompanied by the phrase,The sell-out crowd at Citizens Bank Park greeted the Braves shortstop with more boos than typical for someone batting eighth. headtopics.com

And when Harper connected on a Bryce Elder cement-mixer slider with two on and two out in the third inning of a tie game, the result was an ear-splitting symphony of sound. It was one of those Harper home runs that leaves no room for suspense. The destination is known immediately upon contact.

