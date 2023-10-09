It's now a 2-person Mississippi governor's race, but independent's name still appears on ballots

Jackson State University students listen as Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley, center, speaks with them during a JSU Votes Civic Engagement Initiative on National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Jackson, Miss.
Gray’s name will appear on the remaining absentee ballots and on the ballots that people cast on Election Day, Nov. 7, meaning that people can still vote for her. “Once ballots are printed, it is what it is,” said Elizabeth Holbert Jonson, spokesperson for Secretary of State Michael Watson, the state’s top elections official.
"I trust Brandon Presley because he knows where so many Mississippians are, and he will always fight so people who work for a living can have a chance to reach their fullest potential," said Gray, who has run a foundation that assists children who live in poverty.
Presley is a state utility regulator and cousin of rock icon Elvis Presley. He said he is honored to receive Gray's support as he tries to earn votes from Democrats, Republicans and independents "who are ready to expand Medicaid on day one, cut the highest tax on food in the country, and clean up corruption once and for all.
Mississippi, for the first time, faces the possibility of a runoff in a governor's race. Winning requires a majority of the popular vote. If no candidate tops 50% in the general election, the top two candidates will advance to a Nov. 28 runoff.
The state previously used a more complex method of electing a governor. In addition to winning the popular vote statewide, a candidate had to win in at least 62 of the 122 state House districts. If no candidate fulfilled those requirements, the race was decided in the House of Representatives, where members were not required to vote as their districts did.