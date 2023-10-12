It’s Not Me, It's You: Cornel West’s Messy Breakup

Cornel West thinks the Greens can’t take him where he wants to go. The Greens think West is throwing away movement politics and blowing up his own campaign to boot.
The West-Stein pairing was announced in late June, right after another breakup: West leaving the little-known People’s Party ticket after a scant 11 days. The Green Party-Cornel West link-up promised to be a fusion of the largely white environmental movement and the social justice activism of West, author of the foundational tome.
West was never the official Green Party nominee; as he mentioned, he bristled at the need to spend the time and effort necessary to secure the nomination at their convention next year. (It should be noted that running on a major party ticket requires jumping through many more hoops than in the Green Party.
"The problem of our politicians, they think ecological catastrophe is just a problem because they have managerial mentality," West intoned in his ministerial cadence, letting loose as only someone practiced at speaking in front of large crowds can.
The same was true for Steven Latture, who declared, “I love Dr. West. I’ve read a number of his books, and I plan to take a class with him at Union Theological Seminary” . “But I just don’t want one vote taken away from the majority of votes that I pray and hope will defeat Donald Trump.