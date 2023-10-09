After returning home from trips abroad, I have fallen asleep in a variety of inappropriate places, including a performing arts theater and my family’s Thanksgiving Day table. Even with a steady stream of caffeine, I was powerless against jet lag, the master of my internal clock.

When we travel to a different time zone, our internal clock can't reset as quickly as our iPhones. The adjustment period upends our sleep routine and neurologist, sleep specialist and host of the "Sleep Unplugged" podcast.

When we travel to a different time zone, our internal clock can’t reset as quickly as our iPhones. The adjustment period upends our sleep routine and “Some people are more susceptible to feeling really bad when jet lag occurs and others acclimate fairly quickly and are able to deal with the sleepiness and the insomnia,” said Philip Alapat, assistant professor of sleep medicine atGenerally, travelers fare better when they fly east to west than the reverse direction. headtopics.com

“When you’re traveling 12 hours to New Zealand or Thailand, it’s a very problematic place for your brain because it’s not entirely sure if you’ve literally flipped the clock,” Winter said. “Twelve p.m. becomes 12 a.m., and that’s wildly disruptive for a lot of reasons.”Some travelers swear by melatonin, which can lull your brain into thinking it’s nighttime.

“You have to make sure that whatever you’re getting is from a reliable company, that it doesn’t have contaminants and that it has the amount it says is in it,” he said. “Then, it’s a reasonable way to go.”based on the time zones in your departure and arrival points. The tools calculate how much light exposure and darkness you will need to fend off jet lag. The adjustments are not dramatic. headtopics.com

