It's Fat Bear Week. Yes, that's a thing.

Travel reporter Natalie Compton ventures to Katmai National Park to meet the chonky stars of Fat Bear Week up close. Today, we dig into this wild tradition and what it teaches us about tourism, conservation and, of course, fat bears.806 Jr. sits on the bank of the lower Brooks River in Bristol Bay, Alaska, on Sept. 23. 806 Jr. was a finalist in this year’s Fat Bear Week Junior competition.

It’s impressive that anyone makes it to Katmai. Getting to the motherland of fat bears requires the kind of time and money Taylor Swift fans put into attending the Eras Tour. First there are the flights to Alaska. Then a floatplane or water taxi to the park. And there’s a lottery system to score one of the 16 rooms at the lodge. To learn more about our National Parks, listen to “Field Trip.

It’s impressive that anyone makes it to Katmai. Getting to the motherland of fat bears requires the kind of time and money Taylor Swift fans put into attending the Eras Tour. First there are the flights to Alaska. Then a floatplane or water taxi to the park. And there’s a lottery system to score one of the 16 rooms at the lodge. To learn more about our National Parks, listen to “Field Trip. headtopics.com

“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division. Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Fat Bear Week contest shares Alaska’s bears with the worldFat Bear Week returned Wednesday as a fun way for Alaskans and anyone else around the world to vote on which bear in Katmai National Park they think is the burliest.

Chonky and they know it: Voting starts in Fat Bear WeekVotes for the 12 Katmai National Park bears in this year's Fat Bear Week bracket are being taken until Oct. 10.

Let's Get Ready to Jiggle: Fat Bear Week Is Here Again to Soothe Your SoulCast your votes for the plumpest brown bears living at the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska all through next week.

Fat Bear Week is here: Meet the contestantsFat Bear Week, an annual March Madness-style bracket contest, kicked off yesterday — and the internet loves it.

This Fat Bear Week, take a look at the scientific reasons bears need to bulk upYa'all, it's the most wonderful time of the year: Fat Bear Week! Brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve are putting on the pounds before they hibernate. During this time, their metabolism, heart and breathing rate slow way down and they recycle their waste internally. Today, we look at the cool (and peculiar) biological processes taking place during hibernation. Plus, we talk through some other science headlines we're obsessing over, including the light pollution from satellites and how gravity affects antimatter.Read a science headline you want to know more about? Email us at shortwavenpr.org.

OPINION: During Fat Bear Week, let’s not forget Alaska’s state-run slaughter of bearsDuring a time of celebrating Katmai’s bears, it’s important to remember that the state’s management of bears in some other parts of Alaska remain regressive, brutal and inhumane.