It’s easy to say Iran should be held to account. But how?

A march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza by supporters of Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Sidon, Lebanon, on Saturday. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)Ever since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, there has been a Jesuitical — or is it Talmudic? — debate over Iran’s degree of responsibility. U.S.

Chief among those consequences is the threat that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies — notably the Houthis in Yemen — could use mines, missiles, drones and boats packed with explosives to close the, two of the most economically important waterways in the world. Interrupting the flow of commerce through those waters could lead to a global energy crisis — and plunge the United States and Europe into recession.that it has provided to Hezbollah.

So Iran has effectively deterred the United States and even Israel from going to war over its sponsorship of terrorism — or over its nuclear program. That leaves the West reliant on other methods of trying to counter Iran’s proxy warfare. These include U.S. Navy attempts toagainst the Quds Force by both Israel and the United States, and of course sanctions against Iran. headtopics.com

None of these approaches has succeeded in stopping Iran’s fiendishly clever proxy strategy, but I don’t see any better alternative on the horizon. We can hope that the Iranian people will overthrow the mullahs, and we can cheer them on, but there is no indication that the U.S. government has any power to hasten the fall of a tyrannical regime that has withstood many popular protests over the years.on Iran in a bid to revive the nuclear deal that Trump foolishly exited.

The administration seems to have recognized that, after Oct. 7, it’s time for a tougher approach: It recently agreed with Qatar toin oil revenue that was going to be released to Iran for humanitarian purposes. Now the administration needs to crack down onWe shouldn’t have any illusions that tighter sanctions will end Iranian sponsorship of terrorism, but they will at least constrain the resources available for extremist groups. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: washingtonpost »

Deputy Treasury Sec’y on Further Iran Oil Sanctions: We’ve Gone After Iran, Including on OilSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Biden 'Letting Iran Take Potshots' at US TroopsThe Pentagon deployed 900 troops to the Middle East during the current Israel war on Hamas, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Newsmax that President Joe Biden is merely putting Americans in the line of Iran's fire under a 'tepid' stand against acts of terror. Read more ⮕

WH: Airstrikes in Syria Hold Iran AccountableThe White House authorized airstrikes targeting two facilities in eastern Syria, allegedly used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of efforts to hold Iran responsible for recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region. Read more ⮕

Trump vows to deport Hamas sympathizers, restore sanctions on IranFormer President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to deport pro-Hamas demonstrators who hold visas in the U.S. if he's elected president in 2024. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza conflict could spread into Middle East war with IranAlexander Smith is a senior reporter for NBC News Digital based in London. Read more ⮕

A Weak Response to Iran’s AttacksSpeaking in Tel Aviv on Oct. 22, 2023, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators detailed how the elimination of islamic terrorist organization, Hamas, would lead to a more stable future in the region—not just for the Jewish people, but Palestinians too. Read more ⮕