It's Butternut Squash Season—These Are Our Favorite Recipes to Make

Butternut squash is one of our most reliable, go-to staple ingredients during the fall. They’re versatile (use ‘em for savory or sweet dishes), slow to spoil (they last), and have a cozy flavor we’re big fans of. Whether you’re simply roasting it with olive oil and chile flakes or baking it into your next dessert, there are countless ways to use this ubiquitous winter squash.

These hearty squashes are also a vegetarian favorite and can take the place of meat in certain centerpiece dishes, from Wellingtons to quiches and galettes.There are so many directions you can take when combining butternut squash with pasta. Add it to a classic mac and cheese or Alfredo for a dose of fall flavor (and color).

