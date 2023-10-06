It’s Black vs. brown in Democrat cities now, thanks to Biden’s open border foolishness

Editor's note: The following column was first published on johnkassnews.com. The last time the black vs. brown tension was this thick, you could cut a chunk and fry it as the Black Lives Matter riots were tearing Chicago into pieces. Black protesters led by media-protected white leftists tore up downtown to hurt Donald Trump’s re-election prospects. This was their insurrection.

Ramos: 'Are you prepared to say tonight that you and President (Barack) Obama made a mistake (on deportations)? Why should Latinos trust you?' Biden answered by criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of migrants at the border, defending Obama and adding: 'I would in fact make sure that there is, that we immediately surge to the border — all those people are seeking asylum.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Dallas mayor abandons Democrat Party over defund the police ‘nonsense,’ says Black communities want safetyDallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke with 'FOX & Friends' exclusively about his switch to the Republican Party, calling out the 'lawlessness' in Democrat-run cities.

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor's raceMississippi's Democratic nominee for governor says the election could hinge on turnout among Black voters. Brandon Presley says Black residents haven’t wielded political influence commensurate to thei

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor's raceMississippi's Democratic nominee for governor says the election could hinge on turnout among Black voters

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor’s raceMississippi’s gubernatorial election could hinge on turnout among Black voters, who haven’t wielded political influence commensurate to their share of the state population, Democrat Brandon Presley sa

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor's raceMississippi's Democratic nominee for governor says the election could hinge on turnout among Black voters

San Antonio Black International Film Festival celebrates Black filmmakers, artistsNow in its fifth year, the San Antonio Black International Film Festival is celebrating and highlighting Black filmmakers and artists.