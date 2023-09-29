It’s been quite a month in Boulder, where the Coach Prime effect is real

Deion Sanders, the ubiquitous coach of the Colorado football team, has infused Boulder with an energy that has not been felt in decades. “He was at the beginning of the Bobby Bowden dynasty” at Florida State, Everhart said. So: “We came specifically to see his game — and of course to visit my longtime friend,” her classmate from the Broward (Fla.) Class of 1965, Robin Taylor.

“We started planning as soon as he was hired,” said Shannon Everhart-Smith, Becky’s daughter, who resides in Gaithersburg, Md.“We flew across the country to see him coach,” Everhart said at one point. “And we’re spending a lot of money and we’re boosting the Boulder economy,” Everhart-Smith said next.

“The whole town is bananas,” concluded Taylor, a Boulder resident since 1981, soon adding of Sanders, “He hit all the right notes in Boulder, like meeting Peggy.” Even the Pearl Street Stampede has gained more steam. headtopics.com

The Pearl Street Stampede, a parading pep rally, happens on home Friday nights, and it runs through the four-block pedestrian mall of shops and a resting buffalo that serves as a vortex for the city of 104,000. It features the vintage 1948 fire truck of real estate developer Stephen Tebo, who drives the truck himself, and who last game drove Coppom in the passenger seat.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

How the ‘Coach Prime’ effect is radically changing life in Boulder, ColoradoTickets for Saturday’s USC-Colorado game sold out so fast that the mayor of Boulder couldn’t even get one, and Deion Sanders has brought a wave of Black interest to a predominantly-white town.

| College football best bets: USC should roll past Colorado, Coach PrimeIt could be another long day for Deion Sanders and Colorado against USC.

The gospel according to Deion Sanders: Coach Prime woos fans and overhauls ColoradoColorado coach Deion Sanders, who dubbed himself Coach Prime, has created a frenzy while preaching his college football ethos and upgrading the Buffs.

Can Coach Prime and Colorado upset USC and Lincoln Riley?Joel Klatt previewed the No. 8 USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes. He discussed how Colorado will retaliate after their loss against Oregon, USC’s issues on defense, and what he thinks Colorado’s game plan should be against USC.

No. 8 USC vs. Colorado: Four things to watch Saturday morningUSC coach Lincoln Riley and Colorado coach Deion Sanders lead two prolific passing attacks that will face off early Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman taping show in Boulder before CU gameSkip Bayless, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin are among those in Boulder as all eyes of the college football world look to Colorado.

.” As she aims for age 99 in November, she fields questions from friends and fellow fans: “People ask me what I think. I find him very comfortable to be around. He’s genuine.”The bookstore has gone dotted with Sanders-related shirts — “We Coming,” and “I Ain’t Hard 2 Find” — and it’s possible to overhear things that would have been unimaginable last September, such as, “Is there more Deion Sanders stuff downstairs?” The admissions office has felt a marked increase in the number of visitors touring campus. There are people coursing through town from cities such as, say, Houston, who report being in Boulder for the first time. And what would have been the chances of Becky Everhart traveling from Tallahassee to here for this football weekend?Share

“He was at the beginning of the Bobby Bowden dynasty” at Florida State, Everhart said. So: “We came specifically to see his game — and of course to visit my longtime friend,” her classmate from the Broward (Fla.) Class of 1965, Robin Taylor.

“We started planning as soon as he was hired,” said Shannon Everhart-Smith, Becky’s daughter, who resides in Gaithersburg, Md.“We flew across the country to see him coach,” Everhart said at one point.

“And we’re spending a lot of money and we’re boosting the Boulder economy,” Everhart-Smith said next.

“The whole town is bananas,” concluded Taylor, a Boulder resident since 1981, soon adding of Sanders, “He hit all the right notes in Boulder, like meeting Peggy.”

Even the Pearl Street Stampede has gained more steam.

The Pearl Street Stampede, a parading pep rally, happens on home Friday nights, and it runs through the four-block pedestrian mall of shops and a resting buffalo that serves as a vortex for the city of 104,000. It features the vintage 1948 fire truck of real estate developer Stephen Tebo, who drives the truck himself, and who last game drove Coppom in the passenger seat.

College football best bets: USC should roll past Colorado, Coach Prime

If there’s a detail that further signals the rippling effects of Coach Prime, it’s that the stampede nowadays requires gates to help control the crowds. “These are the biggest crowds that we’ve seen in a decade with the Stampede,” Takata-Smith said, and as each Stampede aims to shine light on a Colorado team, it’s a statement of setting that the one Friday night would honor the ski team.“It’s not just all about football,” Takata-Smith said. “It’s about this great synergy that’s happening between downtown and the school.”

In a sport in which football and campus often form two islands, people have noticed an upgrade in that synergy as well. For a 2023 graduate, Curtis Schneider, it’s fitting to say, “I would just say it’s all kind of crazy.” He starts with the very idea of the national shows plopping down here week upon week. He goes on to the durability of the students in the stands: “I think the students no matter what are behind the football team. In the past it’s been a thing where students will leave at halftime because we’re losing.” He says, “The campus, it feels completely different.”

But in another testament to the billowing effects of Coach Prime, this graduate who played trombone in the Colorado band notes he still keeps a lot of friends in that band. They have seen an uptick in their appearances, especially televised appearances. That, in turn, naturally, has meant, “I think the pressure to do better has gone up.” It’s a matter of, “We don’t want to be looking bad or sounding bad.”

Could Deion Sanders really wind up helping musicians play their notes with enhanced precision? So goes the rare ilk of questions that permeates September 2023 in Boulder.