It's Bank Earnings Season. Why Wall Street Is Nervous.

Although the sector generally surprised to the upside the previous two quarters, Wall Street can’t shake its uneasiness over lenders amid uncertain market conditions.

This quarter, it is all about rising bond yields. Banks have long wanted higher interest rates to help boost their margins on lending. But the Federal Reserve’s march to aggressively lift rates over the last 18 months has been too much of a good thing, too fast.

Just as banks were feeling the benefit of higher rates, their funding costs ballooned. They also have had to worry about higher rates leading to higher defaults among their borrowers—not to mention the hefty unrealized losses they are sitting on in their bond portfolios. headtopics.com

The near certainty of higher for longer rates—and its negative implications—was enough for analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to lower their estimates for 2024 earnings by 3%, as the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (ticker: BKX) remains down more than 20% this year.

The sector has dealt with an especially challenging nine months. In the first quarter, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank led to investor apprehension. In the second quarter, worries continued about effects of the failures, along with new regulations aimed at preventing them. headtopics.com

While those issues are still percolating, bond yields are taking center stage—even as some on Wall Street think the fear is overblown. “Assuming we are closer to peak rates than not, higher for longer with a few 2H24 rate cuts is actually ideal for net interest income, bringing modest relief to deposit trends and less pain from floating rate asset repricing, with fixed rate assets continuing to reprice higher,” Erika Najarian, analyst at UBS, wrote Thursday.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Bank earnings ahead after a weak quarter for stocks, but the biggest names remain favoredBig money-center banks expected to fare relatively well in the third quarter despite weak stock prices

Wall Street Isn’t Sure It Can Handle All of Washington’s BondsInvestors long shrugged off U.S. deficits, but a torrent of Treasurys is testing the bond market

Top Wall Street analysts expect these dividend stocks to boost portfolio returnsTipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Exxon and Darden.

Washington and Wall Street need to speak same language on China threatsRep. Mike Gallagher on China threat and defending democracy.

Stocks like Microsoft have more room to run, as analysts name their top fourth-quarter picksWall Street analysts say these stocks are their best ideas for the fourth quarter.

Irán habría ayudado a Hamás en el ataque a Israel, según el Wall Street JournalIrán habría ayudado a preparar el ataque de Hamás a Israel, en el que han muerto más de 700 israelíes desatando una nueva guerra con Gaza, según información publicada este domingo por el Wall Street Journal.