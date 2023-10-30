It's almost back: The Spaghetti Warehouse announces opening date for new location

Spaghetti Warehouse's signature trolley will be incorporated into the new design at the new location in Columbus, Ohio, opening later this year. May 31, 2023 (Rendering Courtesy: Spaghetti Warehouse)What's next is, modernized location at 150 South High Street near the Columbus Commons with respect to the restaurant's history of serving central Ohio since 1972.

"For decades, Spaghetti Warehouse has been loved by locals and visitors alike,” Ron Reynolds, president of Spaghetti Warehouse said at the time of the initial announcement of the reopening. “Our new location is right in the heart of downtown and less than a mile away from our original location offering new and long-time Spaghetti Warehouse guests a convenient location to enjoy delicious Italian food and celebrate traditions.

