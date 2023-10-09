It’s a Shame We Won’t Get More of Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll in Star Wars

The Big Picture With the end of Ahsoka Season 1, we've also had one of the last roles of the great Ray Stevenson, who passed away too soon at the age of 58 in May. While the new Star Wars series has been getting generally favorable reviews, Stevenson's performance as the ambitious and enigmatic Baylan Skoll is the single universal praise about it.

Baylan Is a Unique and Complex Character Who Should’ve Been the Main Villain in ‘Ahsoka’ The antagonistic relationship between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Grand Admiral Thrawn started being built long before Ahsoka even had its debut.

What made Baylan such a fabulous antagonist and opponent to Ahsoka Tano is how similar they are to each other. Both are survivors of the old Jedi Order who don't see themselves as Jedi anymore, but still miss the idea of it, as Baylan puts it. headtopics.com

We don't get this same similar-yet-diametrically-opposed antagonist towards Ahsoka with Thrawn. He's introduced as the main target of Ahsoka in her quest and as the big villain of the Mando-Verse, but he's not the antithesis of her character like Baylan is.

The process of crafting a character can't be easy, and this kind of work is what shows us how truly great an actor is. Stevenson always had a flare for intense characters, the most famous ones being Titus Pullo in HBO's Rome and Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone. headtopics.com

These are the signs of how carefully Stevenson molded Baylan into existence. Reports of people who worked on Ahsoka with him all reference his attitude on set, always being up for rehearsing choreography whenever needed, and keeping high spirits with everyone, generally having a good time.

The capacity to balance emotional depth and physicality is something that made Stevenson a standout in every work he was in and is also what makes Baylan Skoll such an incredible addition to Star Wars lore, but it's also going to prove a challenge for the future of the franchise in its next steps. headtopics.com

