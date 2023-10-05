It's a Pivotal Year for Labor Strikes. 5 Charts Tell the Story.

On Wednesday, 75,000 union workers from Kaiser Permanente—one of the nation’s largest healthcare providers—started a three-day strike, setting the stage for the industry’s biggest strike in U.S. history.

But what makes this year particularly different is that the walkouts are mostly from private-sector workers, compared with the waves of public educator strikes in 2018 and 2019. Actors, entertainers, and other SAG-AFTRA members want higher pay—including compensation tied to streaming viewership and residuals—better working conditions, and protection of their creative content from the use of artificial intelligence. The screenwriters had bargained for similar terms.

Those factors have driven more workers across sectors to call for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. Roughly 65,000 educators from the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off their jobs for three days in March, followed by peers in smaller education districts and institutions across the country. headtopics.com

The recent uptick in strike participation comes after decades of declining union membership and strength. In addition, in the age of globalization, many companies can close U.S. facilities and move jobs overseas, while advancing technologies threaten to replace some human tasks with machines. All of this made it more difficult for unions to pressure companies and extract concessions during contract negotiations.

With Inflation Driving Recent Labor Strikes, Are More Coming?Hollywood screenwriters, automobile workers, and healthcare professionals may not have much in common when it comes to their day-to-day jobs, but experts say there's one shared cause spurring the workers to undertake a series of recent strikes: inflation.

Year of strikes: Why have so many workers joined the picket lines?Labor experts say there are reasons why workers in various industries are taking to the streets now to demand better living wages and working conditions. \u00a0

